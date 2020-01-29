Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

CNK opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.17. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Cinemark by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 537.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cinemark during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

