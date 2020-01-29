Bank of America Raises NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target to $4,525.00

NVR (NYSE:NVR) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

Shares of NVR traded down $100.00 on Wednesday, reaching $3,930.00. 9,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,175. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,835.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,661.13. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,488.80 and a 12 month high of $4,058.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 41.69%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $58.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 215.51 EPS for the current year.

In other NVR news, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,671.87, for a total value of $9,124,596.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,765,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 7,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,436.92, for a total transaction of $24,618,657.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,014,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,760 shares of company stock valued at $74,553,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.2% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 19.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

