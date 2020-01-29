Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Position Lowered by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,100 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Bank of America by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,226,000 after buying an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

