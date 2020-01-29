Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 37,400,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,870,242. The firm has a market cap of $296.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $31.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

