Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 301.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 12.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,785. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $576.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.