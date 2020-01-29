Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Badger Daylighting stock opened at C$35.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.31. Badger Daylighting has a 1 year low of C$30.12 and a 1 year high of C$49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$183.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$193.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Daylighting will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Badger Daylighting from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$32.52 per share, with a total value of C$146,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,362,588. Also, Director Paul James Vanderberg purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.98 per share, with a total value of C$34,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,100 shares in the company, valued at C$2,347,158. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $184,764.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

