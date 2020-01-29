B. Riley Weighs in on Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the coal producer will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 46,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,824. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $799.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock worth $50,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $224,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth $302,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

