Axe (AXE) Price Reaches $0.50

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Axe has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axe has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00005427 BTC on exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24 and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 42.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002967 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,226,757 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Axe Coin Trading

Axe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Hotbit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

