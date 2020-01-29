AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 3,744,468 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 1,067,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 561.43% and a net margin of 120.85%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

