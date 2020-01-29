AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Price Down 1.4%

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52, approximately 3,744,468 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 1,067,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.
The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.
In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 318,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,308.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 526.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 138,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 290,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,670,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,802 shares during the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)
AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
