Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.
Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $8,718,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,840,000 after acquiring an additional 142,386 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 196.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.
Read More: Trading based on a resistance level
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.