Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Given Sell Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their sell rating on shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $53.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,248,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,214,000 after purchasing an additional 256,525 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the second quarter valued at $8,718,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 13.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,840,000 after acquiring an additional 142,386 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 196.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 29.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.