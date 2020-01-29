AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 8.66%.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.92. 31,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,132. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.10.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUDC shares. ValuEngine downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on AudioCodes in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

