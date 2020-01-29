Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.38. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $2.37, with a volume of 901 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The firm has a market cap of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter. Atlantic Power had a return on equity of 743.78% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Patrick D’angelo sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $216,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,515.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 508,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,115,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 99,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 786,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT)

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

