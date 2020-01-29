AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) Shares Purchased by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,336 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.56% of AstroNova worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in AstroNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALOT. Dougherty & Co cut AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,777. The stock has a market cap of $88.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.98. AstroNova Inc has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.32 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other AstroNova news, Director Yvonne Schlaeppi bought 2,000 shares of AstroNova stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,087.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

