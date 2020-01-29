AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a GBX 8,400 ($110.50) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,475 ($98.33) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,912.14 ($104.08).

LON:AZN traded up GBX 43 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 7,694 ($101.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.44) and a 12-month high of £727.50 ($956.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,635.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,240.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.27.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

