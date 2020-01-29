AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

AZN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,044,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

