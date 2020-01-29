ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.50

ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 63476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASTELLAS PHARMA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers XTANDI and Eligard for the treatment of prostate cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA for overactive bladder (OAB) treatment; Vesicare forOAB treatment; Harnal/Omnic for functional symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; VESOMNI for storage symptoms and voiding symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia; Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF XL/Prograf XL, animmunosuppressant; and Funguard/MYCAMINE, a candin-type antifungal agent.

