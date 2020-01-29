Asian Fintech (AFIN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $51,867.00

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $51,867.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.09 or 0.03092317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00193772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00121204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

