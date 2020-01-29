ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.85

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.12. ASE Technology shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 20,994 shares changing hands.

ASX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

