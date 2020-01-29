ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.85

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.85 and traded as high as $5.12. ASE Technology shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 20,994 shares changing hands.
ASX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASE Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ASE Technology Company Profile (NYSE:ASX)
ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.
