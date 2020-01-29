Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.25

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.25 and last traded at $99.19, with a volume of 62265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.37.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.5% in the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 153,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 7.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

