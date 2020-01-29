ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a payout ratio of 87.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.9%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARR traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.