Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Stock Price Up 4%

Argo Blockchain PLC (LON:ARB) shares rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.55 ($0.09), approximately 5,125,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.30 ($0.08).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 million and a P/E ratio of -11.28.

About Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

