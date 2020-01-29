Arepacoin (AREPA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $88.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $36,777.00 and $88.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050333 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (CRYPTO:AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,900,864 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

