Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. 136,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,151. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $306,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,694.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

