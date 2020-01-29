ARC Resources Ltd to Issue Jan 20 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) declared a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE ARX traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 785,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.49.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARX has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering lowered ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.70.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.