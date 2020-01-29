ARC Resources Ltd Announces Jan 20 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) declared a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.
ARX opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.62.
ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ARC Resources
ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.
