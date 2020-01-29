ARC Resources Ltd Announces Jan 20 Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd (TSE:ARX) declared a jan 20 dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

ARX opened at C$7.14 on Wednesday. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.62.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on ARC Resources from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. CIBC lowered their price objective on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.70.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

