Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.04, 363,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,153,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $456.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 97,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 127,836 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

