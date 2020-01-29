Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aptinyx Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of NYX-2925, NYX-783 and NYX-458 which are in clinical stage. Aptinyx Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Aptinyx stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 628,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,885. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $194.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 1,523.09%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Adam Koppel purchased 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Hombach purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,470,507 shares of company stock valued at $13,427,412. Corporate insiders own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 360.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aptinyx by 104.2% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

