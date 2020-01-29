Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $385.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $375.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Longbow Research raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.94. 13,439,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,970,628. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $297.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.77. Apple has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $323.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

