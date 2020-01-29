Anchor Price Tops $0.79 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Anchor has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $32,501.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor token can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00008482 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.02 or 0.03083724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029115 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00121925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,304,988 tokens. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Anchor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

