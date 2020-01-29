Analysts Offer Predictions for SmartFinancial Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBK)

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SmartFinancial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $1.86 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SMBK traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,911. The stock has a market cap of $324.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.77. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 493,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $308,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,371.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

