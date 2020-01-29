Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hope Bancorp Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hope Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.56. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

