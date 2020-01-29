Analysts Expect Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) have received an average broker rating score of 1.40 (Strong Buy) from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.80 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sitime an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Sitime from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. Sitime has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00.

