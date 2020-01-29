Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $2.48 EPS

Equities analysts expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Genesco reported earnings of $2.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $153,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $161,505.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $459,571 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 504.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Genesco by 185.4% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 189,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 123,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genesco by 455.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117,569 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth about $4,883,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the third quarter worth about $2,201,000.

GCO stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.47. 193,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.34. Genesco has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.64 million, a PE ratio of -26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.