Analysts Anticipate Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Analysts expect Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report ($0.74) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($1.05). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($3.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDUS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

NASDAQ:RDUS traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 434,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.72. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Radius Health by 228.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 107,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 74,680 shares during the period.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

