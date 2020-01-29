Analysts Anticipate Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. Qorvo posted earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

QRVO traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $118.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.77.

In related news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

