Analysts Anticipate Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $60.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 22 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

NYSE IBA traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $48.84. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $43.47 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $483,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 108,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segment, Poultry and Others It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

