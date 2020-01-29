Analysts Anticipate Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to Post $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. Discovery Communications posted earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery Communications will report full year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Discovery Communications.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital raised shares of Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,292,705. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,692,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,459. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Discovery Communications has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62.

About Discovery Communications

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery Communications (DISCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.