AmonD Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded down 27% against the US dollar. One AmonD token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Hanbitco, CPDAX, BitMart and OKEx Korea. AmonD has a market capitalization of $651,851.00 and approximately $80,365.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, BitMart and Hanbitco. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

