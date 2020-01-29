America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.48

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.48 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 5407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $721.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

