American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVD shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,258,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 208,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 95,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 119,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.69. American Vanguard has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $21.19.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

