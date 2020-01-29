American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $235.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.36.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

