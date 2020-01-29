American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,990 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of American Express worth $88,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.20. 1,266,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a 12-month low of $100.54 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura boosted their price target on American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

