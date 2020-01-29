American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 6.3% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 36,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3,185.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a one year low of $125.88 and a one year high of $165.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

