Alumina (ASX:AWC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.32

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.32 and traded as low as $2.21. Alumina shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 8,564,014 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.49.

Get Alumina alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Ferraro bought 183,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$423,919.65 ($300,652.23).

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Alumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.