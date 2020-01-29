ALLUVA (ALV) Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One ALLUVA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and IDCM. During the last week, ALLUVA has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. ALLUVA has a total market cap of $89,809.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ALLUVA Token Profile

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva . The official website for ALLUVA is alluva.com . ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva

ALLUVA Token Trading

ALLUVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLUVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

