AllSafe Price Up 40.5% This Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0250 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $228,388.00 and $1,080.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

