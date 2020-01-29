AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.09

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 53425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1,290.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 94,662 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 477,495 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

