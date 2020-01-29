AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.09

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.09 and last traded at $33.97, with a volume of 53425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.50.
About AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB)
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.
