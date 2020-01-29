AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:AFB)

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th.
Shares of AFB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $14.15.
AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd.
