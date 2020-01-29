Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $45.07

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.07 and last traded at C$44.37, with a volume of 270747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion and a PE ratio of 24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.97.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

