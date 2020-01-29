Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA traded up $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.87. 8,136,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $539.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

